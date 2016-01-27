RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 27 Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SA said on Wednesday it evacuated some workers after rain caused a mudslide at the site of a November dam breach that killed at least 17 people and led to about 800 losing their homes.

Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, said in a statement the mudslide involved residual mud left in the area devastated by the earlier dam burst. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, Marta Nogueira and Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Tom Brown)