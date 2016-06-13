UPDATE 1-Honda raises full-year profit outlook on lower costs, weaker yen
* Raises op profit forecast after beating analysts' Q3 estimates
BRASILIA, June 13 Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Monday that a 20 billion reais ($5.7 billion) civil suit over last year's Samarco mine disaster has been dismissed, the company said in a securities filing.
The mine is operated by Samarco Mineração SA, a joint venture between Vale and the world's largest mining company, BHP Billiton Ltd. Vale said the judge did not rule on the merits of the case.
($1 = 3.4814 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Raises op profit forecast after beating analysts' Q3 estimates
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.79 billion ($57.66 million) from Cica-Huntek Chemical Technology Taiwan Co Ltd, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte Ltd, SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.