By Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira
| BENTO RODRIGUES, Brazil
BENTO RODRIGUES, Brazil Nov 9 Mud and waste
water from burst dams at a Brazilian iron ore mine cut off
drinking water and raised health and environmental concerns in
cities more than 300 km (186 miles) downstream on Monday, amid
increasingly dire search efforts in a village devastated by the
mudslides.
One of Brazil's worst mining disasters in recent memory left
25 people missing. Officials have confirmed two deaths since
Thursday's tragedy and are working to identify two more corpses
recovered on Sunday.
Exhausted firefighters waded through waist-deep mud as thick
as wet concrete among the tangled remains of Bento Rodrigues, a
600-person village that stood in the shadow of the broken dams
in an area about a six-hour car ride north of Rio de Janeiro.
Intense flooding swept through towns as far as 100 km (62
miles) downstream after the dams burst at two reservoirs holding
mining waste. Four days later the mud and mining waste still was
running past the well-populated banks of the Rio Doce river.
Governador Valadares, a city of 280,000, has cut off its
municipal water supply for 24 hours so far and will keep testing
the water until the mud passes, officials said on Monday.
State health officials are checking the toxicity of the
waters and warned residents who came in contact with the mud to
throw out their clothing. Biologists warn that the environmental
impact may be permanent, devastating local fisheries and farms.
The tragedy has galvanized government officials,
environmentalists and outraged residents to call for tighter
regulation of the powerful mining industry.
Residents and officials also have criticized what they say
has been lax communication by mine operator Samarco, a joint
venture between the world's largest mining company, BHP Billiton
Ltd , and the biggest iron ore miner, Vale
SA .
Samarco has said it is dedicated to mitigating the
environmental and human impact of the disaster, paying for
accommodations and relocation of affected residents.
But families complain that the company has given few answers
about how long the displacements might last or how they might
eventually repair or replace damaged homes.
Hope is wearing thin for Marcelo Jose Felicio, a contractor
at the mine with a tattoo of his mother, who went missing from
Bento Rodrigues when the village was consumed by mudslides.
"No one tells me anything," he said. "I don't know if she is
alive. I don't even know if she is on the list of the missing.
I've passed around photos in case someone finds her."
On Sunday, BHP said Andrew Mackenzie, chief executive
officer of the Australian company, was flying to Brazil to
assess the situation. In a statement, the company said it was
providing Samarco "with all the assistance necessary."
Vale, a Brazilian company with a long history of operations
in Minas Gerais, has referred all queries about the incident to
Samarco.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Marta Nogueira; Writing
and additional reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bill Trott)