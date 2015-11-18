(Adds details on other dams still at risk, weather)
BRASILIA Nov 17 Brazilian miner Samarco said on
Tuesday it is conducting real-time monitoring and emergency
repairs on two of its tailings dams that suffered damage in the
wake of the Nov. 5 collapse of another dam that killed 11 and
left another 12 missing.
Officials of Samarco, an iron ore venture owned by miners
Vale and BHP Billiton, said at a news
conference on Tuesday that the company's Santarem dam was most
at risk of collapse and that its teams were racing to transport
500,000 cubic meters (653,975 cubic yards) of stone to shore it
up.
Samarco Operations Director Kleber Terra said he expected
repairs to Santarem as well as at the Germano dam to take 45 to
90 days and that the rock was coming from Samarco's own mine.
But local weather forecaster Somar expects heavy rains to
move into the region on Tuesday.
Jose Vasconcelos, civil engineer at the company said
Santarem had been overrun by roughly 40 million cubic meters of
mud and water released after the Nov. 5 collapse of the Fundao
dam above it.
He estimated 20 million cubic meters of mud and mine debris
settled in the valley below, but about 5.5 million cubic meters
of that material remains contained by the Santarem dam.
Soon after the collapse of Fundao, the company had reported
that Santarem had also given way, but upon later inspection
officials discovered that Santarem's dike was mostly intact, but
its dike had suffered considerable damage.
The company is trying to conduct repairs as quickly as
possible before the region enters the rainy season, which could
complicate repair efforts and further erode the damaged dike.
Heavy rains are moving across Brazil's southeast including
the Rio Doce River Valley in Minas Gerais, where the disaster is
unfolding, and down river in Espirito Santo state, where the mud
is just now arriving 12 days after the dam burst.
The company's Germano dam, which is the biggest and oldest
of Samarco's tailings dams, also suffered damage when the Fundao
dam gave way.
But the Germano has been deactivated for years and engineers
say it is almost completely dry and much more stable than
Santarem is or Fundao was.
Samarco officials said they were continually monitoring the
dams with radar, lasers and drones.
"There has been no movement detected in respect to the
dikes," Terra added.
