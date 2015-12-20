(Repeats story first published Saturday, no change to text)
By Stephen Eisenhammer and Bruno Marfinati
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Dec 19 A judge in
Brazil's state of Minas Gerais has frozen the Brazilian assets
of mining giants BHP Billiton and Vale SA after determining
their joint venture Samarco was unable to pay for damage caused
by the bursting of a dam at its mine last month.
In a ruling issued late on Friday, the judge ruled that Vale
and BHP could be held responsible for the
disaster at the iron ore mine in the state of Minas Gerais, for
which the government is demanding 20 billion reais ($5 billion).
Vale and BHP each told Reuters they had not yet been
notified about the decision. The companies are able to appeal.
The dam burst, which turned into Brazil's worst ever
environmental disaster, killed 16 people, left hundreds homeless
and polluted a river 800 km (500-miles) long that flows across
two states.
Despite the scale of the disaster, Vale had argued Samarco,
as an independent legal entity and a sizable company in its own
right, was wholly responsible for the accident and the
subsequent damage and fines.
But Federal Judge Marcelo Aguiar Machado disagreed. "I
understand to be correct the allegation that Vale and BHP, as
controllers of Samarco, can be classified as indirect polluters
and as such responsible for the environmental damage caused," he
wrote in his 19-page judgment.
The judgment did not specify the value of assets that had
been blocked, but mentioned prosecutor estimates that Samarco
did not have the funds to cover more that half of the 20 billion
reais being sought in damages.
Machado imposed a number of other requirements, among which
Samarco must make an initial deposit of 2 billion reais within
30 days to cover the clean-up process. If the deadline is
missed, the companies will face a fine of 1.5 million reais for
each day the balance remains unpaid.
The companies must map out an extensive clean-up plan and
work out how to stop mud from contaminating sources of mineral
water.
Samarco, BHP and Vale must also contract within 10 days a
company to evaluate the contamination to fish caused by the mud
slide, and the possible risk to humans who might consume them.
Failure to meet these deadlines, and others listed in the
judgement, face a daily fine of 150,000 reais.
($1 = 3.98 reais)
(Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky
and James Dalgleish)