BRIEF-Omega announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Says priced an underwritten public offering of $550 million of 4.750% senior notes due 2028
SAO PAULO Dec 7 A deadly dam burst at a Brazilian iron ore mine has triggered a civil lawsuit seeking 20 billion reais ($5.31 billion) in environmental and property damages from mine operator Samarco and its owners, BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA, Vale said in a securities filing on Monday.
The National Humanitarian Society (Sohumana) has filed the lawsuit before a federal judge in Rio de Janeiro, Vale said. Brazil's federal and state governments have also said they will sue Samarco and its owners for 20 billion reais after a burst tailings dam last month unleashed 60 million cubic meters of mud and mine waste that devastated a village, killed at least 13 people and polluted a major river valley.
($1 = 3.77 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Juliana Schincariol in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* Steelhead Partners LLC reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc as of March 21, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ovG8oZ) Further company coverage: