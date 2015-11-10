BRASILIA Nov 10 A bill for Brazil's new mining code will include stricter regulations for tailings pond dams and could make dry processing of iron ore obligatory for miners, the bill's reviewer, Congressman Leonardo Quintão, told Reuters on Tuesday.

At least three people died and 24 are still missing five days after the disaster caused by the collapse of two tailings ponds at an iron ore mine operated by Samarco, a joint venture between BHP Billiton Ltd and Vale SA. Neither authorities nor Samarco have determined a cause for the rupture. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)