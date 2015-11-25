RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 25 Mud from a dam that burst
at an iron ore mine in Brazil earlier this month, killing 12
people and polluting an important river, is toxic, the United
Nations' human rights agency said on Wednesday.
The statement contradicts claims by Samarco, the mine
operator at the site of the rupture, that the water and mineral
waste contained by the dam are not toxic.
Citing "new evidence," the UN's Office of the High
Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement the residue
"contained high levels of toxic heavy metals and other toxic
chemicals."
The agency did not say what studies were the basis for the
evidence nor who had conducted them.
The owners of Samarco, Brazil's Vale SA and
Australia's BHP Billiton, did not have immediate comment
on the UN statement. Both companies have also said the mud is
not dangerous.
Biologists have been shocked by the impact of the burst dam,
which Brazil's government has called the country's worst-ever
environmental disaster.
The mud has killed thousands of fish as it flows through the
Rio Doce (river, which connects the mineral-rich state of Minas
Gerais with Espirito Santo on the Atlantic coast.
The 60 million cubic meters of mine waste, equivalent to
25,000 Olympic swimming pools, cut off drinking water for a
quarter of a million people and the dense orange sediment has
now reached the ocean.
The UN statement criticized the response of the companies
and the Brazilian government as "insufficient." It said "the
government and companies should be doing everything within their
power to prevent further harm."
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)