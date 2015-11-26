* Residue contained toxic heavy metals and chemicals -UN
* UN statement contradicts claims by Samarco, BHP
* Fish choking to death on heavy volume of sediment -BHP
(Adds BHP comments)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 25 Mud from a dam that burst
at an iron ore mine in Brazil earlier this month, killing 12
people and polluting an important river, is toxic, the United
Nations' human rights agency said on Wednesday.
The statement contradicts claims by Samarco, the mine
operator at the site of the rupture, and Samarco's co-owner, BHP
Billiton , that the water and mineral waste
contained by the dam are not toxic.
Citing "new evidence," the UN's Office of the High
Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement the residue
"contained high levels of toxic heavy metals and other toxic
chemicals".
The agency did not identify the studies that were the basis
for the evidence or say who conducted them, and a spokesman in
Geneva was not immediately available for comment.
The owners of Samarco, Brazil's Vale SA and
Australia's BHP, said they are taking every measure possible to
provide emergency assistance to those affected by the dam break
and to reduce the social and economic impacts of the disaster.
Samarco said in a statement that both pre- and post-disaster
tests show the mud released in the dam burst, made up mostly of
water, iron oxides and silica or quartz, presents no danger to
human health and does not contain water contaminants.
BHP reiterated on Thursday the tailings that entered the Rio
Doce were made up of clay and silt from processing earth
containing iron ore and were "chemically stable".
"They will not change chemical composition in water and will
behave in the environment like normal soils in the catchment,"
BHP said, meaning that any metals in the sediment were
non-reactive and would not leach into water.
BHP declined to comment on the UN's report as it had not
seen it, but said it was trying to contact the UN's rapporteur
to understand his comments.
While iron and manganese levels in the mud are above normal,
Samarco said, they are below dangerous levels.
Biologists have been shocked by the impact of the burst dam,
which Brazil's government has called the country's worst-ever
environmental disaster.
The mud has killed thousands of fish as it flows through the
Rio Doce, the river which connects the mineral-rich state of
Minas Gerais with Espirito Santo on the Atlantic coast.
BHP said the fish were most likely being choked to death by
the sheer volume of fine sediment released by the dam burst
clogging their gills, rather than the chemical composition of
the sludge.
"Based on the evidence available, the concentration of
sediment suspended in the water in the Rio Doce, as a result of
the tailings being released, was high enough to starve the fish
of oxygen," a BHP spokesman said.
The 60 million cubic meters of mine waste, equivalent to
25,000 Olympic swimming pools, cut off drinking water for a
quarter of a million people. The dense orange sediment has now
reached the ocean.
The huge volume of sediment in the water is the same factor
that has overwhelmed water treatment plants along the Rio Doce
and led Samarco to supply 100 million litres of drinking water
and mineral water to towns along the river.
The UN statement criticized the response of the companies
and the Brazilian government as "insufficient," saying, "the
government and companies should be doing everything within their
power to prevent further harm".
