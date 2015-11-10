SAO PAULO Nov 10 President Dilma Rousseff said on Tuesday she is very worried about mud containing toxic mine tailings reaching the Rio Doce River after two dams collapsed at the Germano mining complex last week, killing at least four people.

Prosecutors in Espirito Santo state obtained a court order on Tuesday requiring Samarco, the mine's operator, to fly a helicopter over the region to track the descent of the mud. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)