RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 17 Brazil's Samarco
Mineração SA could resume mining operations halted after a
deadly November damburst if it signs a 20-billion -real ($4.9
billion) accord by next week to compensate those hurt by the
disaster and to repair environmental damage, Brazilian Attorney
General Luís Inácio Adams said on Wednesday.
"Only details" stand in the way of a final agreement and
those issues are expected to be resolved by Friday, Adams said.
Samarco is a 50-50 Brazilian iron ore mining
joint venture between Brazil's Vale SA and
Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd.
