SAO PAULO Jan 20 Brazilian mining company
Samarco Mineração S.A. said on Wednesday CEO Ricardo Vescovi and
Director of Operations Kleber Terra had temporarily stepped
aside to focus on preparing their defense in the wake of
November's mine disaster.
Federal police accused the executives of the company
co-owned by BHP Billiton and Vale SA
of crimes relating to a dam burst that killed 17 people, though
they have not been formally charged by prosecutors.
Samarco said in an e-mailed statement that Commercial
Director Roberto Carvalho would serve as interim CEO while Maury
Souza would step in as director of operations, as approved by
the company's board in a Wednesday meeting.
