SAO PAULO Feb 17 Brazilian iron ore miner Samarco Mineração SA, a joint venture of Vale SA and BHP Billiton PLC, delivered an updated environmental recovery plan on Wednesday following a dam burst that devastated a major river.

The Brazilian government expects to reach an agreement by Friday with Samarco to settle a 20 billion-real ($4.9 billion) lawsuit for damages in a deadly dam disaster, Brazil's attorney general said earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)