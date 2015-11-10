By Marta Nogueira
| BENTO RODRIGUES, Brazil
BENTO RODRIGUES, Brazil Nov 10 Rescuers
abandoned a search for 7-year-old Tiago Damasceno in the muddy
aftermath of a Brazilian dam collapse on Tuesday, as hope for
survivors diminishes five days after the disaster.
Rescuers had waded some 300 meters through waste-deep mud,
to a house where the boy had been with his grandmother when the
disaster happened. She was knocked unconscious during the flood
but was found alive several meters away.
The child's father, Albertino, an employee of Samarco, the
Vale-BHP Billiton joint venture that owned the mine where the
two dams burst, accompanied the search. As the effort was called
off, he returned heavy with mud, too distraught to speak to
reporters.
"We went back with sniffer dogs to be sure we wouldn't find
anything, but unfortunately, we had to end the search," Major
Rubem da Cruz of the local fire department told Reuters.
Santos is one of 22 people still missing after one of the
worst mining disasters in Brazil's history. Four deaths have
been confirmed.
One person thought to have been missing was found on Tuesday
staying with family in a neighboring town, but the chance of
finding those swept away alive is fading fast.
No cause has been identified for the dams' failure, which
left about 750 people homeless.
The destruction reached as far as 100 kilometers from the
burst dams, with dozens of houses now little more than bare
walls.
Firefighters have managed to open one street in the worst
affected village of Bento Rodrigues, but for many there is no
home to go back to.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Christian Plumb)