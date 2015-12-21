BRIEF-Travelzoo says decided to discontinue "Search" business, consisting of Fly.com and "Supersearch" - SEC filing
* On March 30, co decided to discontinue "Search" business, consisting of Fly.com and "Supersearch" - SEC filing
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 21 Brazilian mining company Vale SA said on Monday that its mining operations were continuing as normal despite a court ruling on Friday that blocks the firm from extracting iron ore after a deadly dam burst last month.
The company did not give any further information on the issue and did not say whether it had yet been notified about the ruling. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Announced MIAT Mongolian Airlines' decision to lease two 737 MAX airplanes from Avolon, a global aircraft leasing company