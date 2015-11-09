BRIEF-Neustar Inc announced new advanced marketing analytics partnership with Google
* Neustar Inc announced a new advanced marketing analytics partnership with Google
MARIANA, Brazil Nov 9 Mudslides from burst dams at the Germano mine complex in Brazil have taken out a conveyor belt at a nearby mine and will affect the output of iron ore giant Vale SA , the company told Reuters on Monday.
Vale and BHP Billiton are co-owners of Samarco, operator of the Germano mine near Mariana. Vale produced nearly 39 million tonnes of iron ore at its Mariana complex last year and output was up 1 percent in the first nine months of 2015.
Mud and wastewater from the collapsed Germano dams devastated a nearby village on Thursday and flooded towns as far as 100 km (60 miles) away, leaving 25 people missing and at least two dead. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
* To roll out educational tool to help people spot false news; featuring tool at top of news feed for few days for Facebook in 14 countries Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oIq4UY) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 4.47 percent passive stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. as on 31st March 2017 - SEC Filing