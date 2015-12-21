(Corrects paragraph 2. Vale now says it understands the ruling
to mean it cannot sell or transfer mining rights, rather than
banning it from extracting iron ore)
By Stephen Eisenhammer
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 20 Brazil's Vale SA said on
Sunday it will appeal a court decision to freeze some of it and
BHP Billiton's Brazilian assets, saying the ruling, which
declared the two mining companies responsible for a dam burst
last month, was "inappropriate."
Vale said it had still not been officially
notified of the decision, which was issued late Friday, but
understood the ruling to mean it could not sell or transfer
mining rights. It should not impact on production, Vale said.
Friday's ruling judged that the Vale-BHP joint
venture Samarco, which operated the mine where the dam breach
occurred, did not have the funds to pay for the 20 billion reais
($5.03 billion) sought by the government in damages and
subsequently the responsibility must be shared with its owners.
BHP said on Saturday it had not been notified of the
decision. The consequences for the world's largest mining
company are likely to be less far-reaching than for Vale,
however, as BHP does not have any assets in Brazil other than
Samarco, whose operations have already been suspended due to the
accident.
The dam burst, which turned into Brazil's worst ever
environmental disaster, killed 16 people, left hundreds homeless
and polluted a river 800 km (500-miles) long that flows across
two states.
The federal judge behind the ruling, Marcelo Aguiar Machado,
imposed a number of other requirements too. These include
Samarco to make an initial deposit of 2 billion reais within 30
days to cover the clean-up process. If the deadline is missed,
the companies will face a fine of 1.5 million reais for each day
the balance remains unpaid.
The companies must also map out an extensive clean-up plan
and work out how to stop mud from contaminating sources of
mineral water. Failure to meet deadlines on these requirements,
and others listed in the judgment, face a daily fine of 150,000
reais.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Diane Craft)