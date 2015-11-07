By Stephen Eisenhammer
| BENTO RODRIGUES, Brazil
BENTO RODRIGUES, Brazil Nov 6 From when the
first warnings were heard, the Brazilian village of Bento
Rodrigues had about 25 minutes to escape.
The water from a broken dam holding waste water from the
nearby Samarco mine in Minas Gerais state moved fast down the
valley. A flood believed to be some 20 meters (65 feet) high
swept through the village of 600, destroying homes and
livelihoods within minutes.
Apart from a few houses spared by being on higher ground,
homes are little more than bare walls now. A thick sludge of
water and iron ore tore off the roofs and settled over the
village like hardening wax, leaving twisted cars perched
awkwardly in its wake. Helicopters buzzed overhead, searching
for the lost 24 hours after the deluge.
One person has been confirmed dead, 13 are reported missing
and many more remain unaccounted for after two tailings dams
burst on Thursday at the Samarco mine owned by two of the
world's largest miners, Vale SA and BHP Billiton
.
A school in the line of the advancing water was hastily
evacuated by teachers, an act which is thought to have saved
dozens of lives. "There are heroes in this tragedy," the local
mayor Duarte Júnior said in acknowledgement of their actions.
Six villages were hit by the flood as 60 million cubic
meters of waste water swamped the region. Residents were
evacuated to a gymnasium in the nearby town of Mariana, where
hundreds of mattresses lined the floor and medical staff bustled
in white coats attending to the injured. Donations of water,
clothes and blankets poured in from well-wishers with many
taking the day off work to help those who have lost everything.
"There's nothing left in my village. Just memories," Soraia
Souza, 24, from the village of Paracatu de Baixo, told Reuters
while holding an 18-month-old baby wearing just a diaper.
At the site of the worst devastation, twenty rescue workers
sweated in the humid Brazilian heat, trying to rescue a horse
trapped in the thick, heavy mud. With a rope wrapped around it,
twenty men and women tugged to exhaustion, but the animal
wouldn't budge. As dusk turned to dark, hopes the horse could be
saved wavered.
"We've tried everything, there's nothing more we can do,"
said Maximiliano Inacio, a local firefighter.
(Editing by Mary Milliken)