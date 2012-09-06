BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Brazil sells additional $100 mln worth of 10-yr bonds in Asia
* Bonds pay lowest yield ever for a Brazilian issue
BRASILIA, Sept 6 Brazil on Thursday sold an additional $100 million in global bonds due in 2023 to Asian investors, increasing the size of its new 10-year benchmark debt to $1.35 billion, the country's Treasury said.
The government sold on Wednesday $1.25 billion worth of the new bond at a yield of 2.686 percent, the lowest ever for a Brazilian 10-year paper, as investors were eager to benefit from relatively higher returns from emerging economies.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.