BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
BRASILIA Feb 11 The Brazilian government could exercise its option to repurchase 2040 global bonds starting in August of this year, the country's Treasury said on Wednesday.
In the release of its annual debt financing plan, the Treasury also said the federal government needs net financing of 487.7 billion reais ($169.90 billion) this year.
($1 = 2.8705 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.