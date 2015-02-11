BRASILIA Feb 11 The Brazilian government could exercise its option to repurchase 2040 global bonds starting in August of this year, the country's Treasury said on Wednesday.

In the release of its annual debt financing plan, the Treasury also said the federal government needs net financing of 487.7 billion reais ($169.90 billion) this year.

($1 = 2.8705 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)