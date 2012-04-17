* Brazil sells 2024, real-denominated debt abroad

BRASILIA, April 17 Brazil sold 3 billion reais ($1.63 billion) of 2024 global debt denominated in the local currency, the Treasury said on Tuesday, as part of the government's ongoing efforts to ease the real's value in foreign exchange markets.

The government also plans on Wednesday to launch an offer to repurchase global real-denominated bonds that expire in 2016 and 2022, the Treasury said in a statement released earlier.

The sale of the real-denominated debt aims to improve the terms of such bonds for Brazil's treasury by taking advantage of greater appetite for emerging market debt than when some of the older bonds were issued.

The bond sales are also part of the government's effort to ease pressure on the real, whose value has soared against the dollar and other major currencies. A strong real crimps the competitiveness of Brazil's exports and raises costs for domestic industries.

Treasury chief Arno Augustin told Reuters in March that real-denominated debt sales would be one of the tools the government would use to help tame the currency.

The 2024 global debt was priced at 99.292 cents on the dollar to yield at 8.60 percent in a sale that was managed by the securities arm of Goldman Sachs and HSBC.

That beat the 8.85 percent yield the government got the last time it issued global bonds denominated in reais in October 2010. That time the government sold debt worth $1.1 billion, according to Treasury data.

The government plans to sell an additional 300 million reais of the 2024 global debt in the Asia market under the same conditions.

In total, Brazil currently has three global bonds denominated in reais that are worth a total of 11.59 billion reais ($6.29 billion), the Treasury said.

Selling real-denominated debt abroad means the government can bring in the proceeds in reais instead of US dollars, weakening the local currency.

President Dilma Rousseff has raised taxes on credit card transactions abroad as well as foreign corporate loans and imposed reserve requirements on banks aimed at easing the appreciation of the real.

The Brazilian government has warned of more actions to battle what it sees as market speculation that is artificially bolstering the real.

($1 = 1.8438 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon and Andrew Hay)