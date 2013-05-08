* Brazil last sold 10-year bonds in September
* Market conditions improving, official says
BRASILIA May 8 Brazil is considering selling
new, 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds soon as market
conditions gradually become more attractive, National Treasury
Secretary Arno Augustin said on Wednesday.
Augustin, whose office is in charge of handling sovereign
bond sales in the South American nation, declined to detail
potential terms of the bond transaction. Brazil last sold debt
abroad in September, when it fetched record-low yields in a
$1.35 billion sale of 10-year debt.
"We are analyzing if it is better to do this in the short
term as we see that market volatility has eased a lot," Augustin
told reporters.
Lingering worries over the health of the global economy
drove up Brazilian bond yields early this year but market
conditions began improving in March as expectations that growth
across the globe was recovering gained traction.
The yield on Brazil's global debt due in 2023
was up 0.01 percentage point to bid at 2.722 percent on
Wednesday afternoon. That's way below the year high of 3.301
percent seen in mid-March.