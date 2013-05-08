* Brazil last sold 10-year bonds in September

BRASILIA May 8 Brazil is considering selling new, 10-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds soon as market conditions gradually become more attractive, National Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin said on Wednesday.

Augustin, whose office is in charge of handling sovereign bond sales in the South American nation, declined to detail potential terms of the bond transaction. Brazil last sold debt abroad in September, when it fetched record-low yields in a $1.35 billion sale of 10-year debt.

"We are analyzing if it is better to do this in the short term as we see that market volatility has eased a lot," Augustin told reporters.

Lingering worries over the health of the global economy drove up Brazilian bond yields early this year but market conditions began improving in March as expectations that growth across the globe was recovering gained traction.

The yield on Brazil's global debt due in 2023 was up 0.01 percentage point to bid at 2.722 percent on Wednesday afternoon. That's way below the year high of 3.301 percent seen in mid-March.