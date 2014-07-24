(Adds background on bond purchases, table)
BRASILIA, July 24 The Brazilian government has
bought back $2 billion worth of costlier global bonds with
maturities that range from 2024 to 2041, the Treasury said in a
statement on Thursday.
The repurchase was made with the proceeds of the sale of
$3.55 billion in global bonds due in 2045.
The deal aims to facilitate future debt issues by Brazilian
companies, whose bonds are often priced in accordance with the
country's sovereign yield curve, or the returns paid on
different government bond maturities.
The new 2045 bond issued by Brazil will pay investors a
yield of 5.131 percent, or 187.5 basis points above comparable
U.S. Treasuries, the widest spread for a 30-year bond issued by
the Brazilian government since 2009.
Bonds repurchased by the Brazilian Treasury:
Bond Maturity Coupon Buy-ba Buy-back Remaining
(pct) ck amount stock
price USD mln USD mln
Global 2024 April 8.875 141.32 1.9 1,144.34
15, 2024
Global 2024 B April 8.875 141.32 3.89 92.29
15, 2024
Global 2025 Feb 4, 8.750 141.33 112.27 964.08
2025
Global 2027 May 15, 10.125 159.56 99.91 1,333.44
2027
Global 2030 March 6, 12.250 185.93 45.50 441.98
2030
Global 2034 Jan 20, 8.250 140.22 371.49 1,691.47
2034
Global 2037 Jan 20, 7.125 128.23 949.87 2,129.57
2037
Global 2041 Jan 7, 5.625 109.33 460.36 2,503.91
2041
Total 2,045.19 10,301.08
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Walter Brandimarte; Editing by
Grant McCool)