BRASILIA Nov 7 Brazil's government sold an additional $100 million in 2041 global bonds to Asian investors, wrapping up a reopening sale of the debt that began last week, the country's Treasury said on Monday.

The Treasury said $1 billion in bonds were sold in the United States and Europe on Friday.

The sale was originally set for $500 million, but higher-than-expected demand prompted the government to boost the offer and secure lower servicing costs, market sources involved in the sale said.

The government sold the dollar-denominated debt due in 2041 105756BR0= at a price of 114.70 cents on the dollar to yield 4.694 percent, the Treasury said. The sale was a reopening of a bond first sold in October 2009.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )