* Market participants voice concerns over taxation

* Plan seeks to encourage sale of local bonds for projects

* Gov't fears infrastructure lacks enough funding sources

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves

SAO PAULO, March 8 Market participants are urging the Brazilian government to fine-tune plans to create a market for local bonds to fund infrastructure projects, saying tax and legal obstacles are getting in the way, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Representatives from the banking and infrastructure sectors, law firms and state development bank BNDES told government officials last month that local infrastructure bonds should be taxed less and have a legal framework similar to one in the United States that allows the sale of certain securities only to qualified institutional buyers, the sources said.

Under a Finance Ministry draft proposal, holders of the notes could pay between 15 percent and 22 percent in income tax. Market participants said charging income tax may prevent foreign investors from trading the securities and instead proposed taxing capital gains on the notes, the sources said.

Both sources said the government was receptive to suggestions. The plan comes as President Dilma Rousseff and her economic team worry that global market turmoil and slower growth in Latin America's largest economy could dry up available funding for over $1 trillion in road, port and energy investments through 2015.

Infrastructure development is a key focus for the Rousseff administration as Brazil prepares to host the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Olympics. In the past year, the government has auctioned off airport and highway concessions, while increasing investments in power plants, rail lines and refineries as part of an official growth acceleration program.

"The Finance Ministry got the message," said one of the sources, who declined to be named because the debt plan is still under discussion. "My feeling is that at the end of this month or early in April a formal announcement with changes could come."

The Brazilian local debt market is luring more sophisticated investors, with economic growth well above that in the world's richest nations and interest rates expected to continue falling. Investors are rushing to the market to lock up returns at current levels, with Brazilian borrowers currently paying interest rates that are among the world's highest.

The central bank trimmed its benchmark lending rate on Wednesday to 9.75 percent from 10.5 percent in a bid to kick-start flagging growth. It was the fifth reduction in borrowing costs since August, when the Selic stood at 12.50 percent.

Yet, only a small portion of investment flows into the bond market are going to fund infrastructure projects, usually seen as riskier than other investments and taking longer to yield returns.

The notes would have a legal framework similar to Rule 144A in the United States, which allows only qualified mutual funds, pension plans, insurance companies and private money managers to purchase certain bond and equity issues.

One of the most ardent proponents for changes to the original draft was the BNDES, which is the main source of long-term corporate lending in Brazil, one of the sources said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)