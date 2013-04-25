* No date set for next sale of global bonds
* Brazil wants lower debt yields before it issues again
* Rise in global liquidity pushes investors to emerging
market debt
BRASILIA, April 25 Conditions for Brazil to sell
bonds abroad have improved after a surge in global market
liquidity, but the country has not set a date for its next
issue, the treasury's head of debt operations José Franco de
Morais said on Thursday.
Japan's aggressive monetary easing and growing speculation
that the European Central Bank will cut rates soon have
triggered a hunt for high-yielding emerging market debt among
investors in developed nations.
That race for profits has dragged down sharply the yield on
global bonds from Brazil and other emerging-market nations.
The yield of Brazil's global debt due in 2023
was down 0.009 percentage points to bid at 2.675 percent on
Thursday afternoon. Only a month ago that global bond touched
its year high of 3.301 percent.
The Brazilian treasury could issue debt if the yield on its
10-year bonds stays below the record low 2.686 percent it
obtained when it last sold debt abroad in September, government
officials have said in the past.
At the time, Brazil sold $1.35 billion in 10-year global
bonds at the country's lowest rate ever as investors sought
emerging-market debt yielding more than bonds in more developed
markets.
Similar U.S. debt yielded 1.586 percent, or 110 basis points
less, at the time. A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.
"The overabundance of liquidity in Japan, Europe and even
the United States forces a situation in which you migrate toward
higher yield without concentrating too much on the risk in the
medium and long run," said Enrique Alvarez, head of research for
Latin America at IDEAglobal.
"This is obviously a sellers market. They will likely wait
to see how much compression they will get."