BRASILIA/SAO PAULO Dec 23 The Brazilian
government will sell fixed-rate notes due in 2025 next year, a
sign that officials are pushing forward with an effort to step
up the sale of securities offering fixed returns and pare back
on planned note redemptions.
The first auction for the new notes, known in Brazil as
NTN-Fs, will be Jan. 9, José Franco de Morais, head of National
Treasury's public debt operations division, told reporters on
Monday. The treasury will allow investors to buy the NTN-Fs
based on average prices at the auction, different from the
current Dutch auction system, he said.
Starting January, the treasury will also hold auctions for
inflation-indexed securities, known as NTN-Bs, maturing in 2030,
2040 and 2050 on a bi-monthly basis, he said. Morais also said
that last week's announcement by the U.S. Federal Reserve to
begin reducing monthly bond purchases in the world's largest
economy is "helping lower market uncertainty."
The Brazilian government, however, is prepared to withstand
global market turmoil, he noted.
On Monday, the treasury said federal debt totaled 2.07
trillion reais ($888 billion) in November, an increase of 2.3
percent on a monthly basis and of 5.3 percent on an annual
basis.
Outstanding federal public securities debt reached 1.97
trillion reais last month, climbing from October's 1.93 billion
reais. The result was due primarily to net issuances of 20.7
billion reais and a jump in interest payments that totaled 17.9
billion reais in the month, the treasury said.
The share of domestic securities held by non-resident
investors slipped from 16.9 percent in October to 16.5 percent
in November, the treasury said. While fixed-rate securities
owned by non-residents increased slightly to 82.9 percent of the
total in November, their share of inflation-linked securities
remained stable at 14.4 percent in the period.
The percentage of total federal debt securities maturing
within the next 12 months rose slightly to 25.4 percent of
outstanding notes in November, from 25.3 percent in October. Of
this total, 60.1 percent is reprsented by fixed-rate securities,
and 23.3 percent to securities linked to the benchmark overnight
Selic lending rate.