By Brian Winter
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO May 12 An epidemic of dengue fever is
fanning public anger over what Brazilians say is President Dilma
Rousseff's biggest challenge - the sad state of the national
healthcare system.
About 750,000 cases of the mosquito-borne virus have been
confirmed this year in this country of 200 million people,
leading to waits of four hours or longer at some hospitals.
The disease, which causes fever and joint pain, has killed
229 people so far this year - up 45 percent from the same period
in 2014.
Health Minister Arthur Chioro has blamed the outbreak in
part on a severe drought in Brazil's southeast, an area
including Sao Paulo where dengue has been most prevalent. Many
people stored water in buckets for fear their taps would run
dry, creating a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.
However, many point their finger back at the government.
Brazil promises universal healthcare in its constitution,
but the system is underfunded and poorly managed, critics say.
While Rousseff's government budgeted 10.1 million reais ($3.3
million) in 2014 to explore new ways to combat dengue, it only
spent about 60 percent of that due to a lack of viable projects,
among other reasons, the health ministry said.
This month, opposition party leaders of a Senate committee
summoned Chioro to testify why the funds weren't spent.
In recent polls, Brazilians have identified healthcare as
the country's biggest problem - even at a time when the economy
is probably in recession and Rousseff faces a huge corruption
scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras.
People with dengue symptoms waiting at a clinic in São Paulo
this week argued the problems were connected.
"If this government stole less, I would have seen a doctor
by now," said Raimunda da Costa, 52, prompting a chorus of
agreement from a dozen others languishing in line.
In truth, the $1 billion or so that prosecutors believe was
misappropriated in the Petrobras scandal over a decade is
dwarfed by the $33 billion the health ministry spent last year.
The federal government also shares responsibility for the
public healthcare system with state and city governments.
Nevertheless, anger over poor public services has been a
"central cause" of Rousseff's low approval rating of about 19
percent, as well as anti-government street protests that have
flared in the last two years, said Marcus Melo, a political
analyst.
Brazilians pay some of Latin America's highest taxes -
roughly double what Chileans pay in percentage terms, and
comparable to what Britons or Canadians shell out - which makes
waiting for hours to see a doctor seem even more unbearable.
"People don't feel they're getting what they pay for," said
Melo. "In the current context, where people's pocketbooks are
hurting, it's no wonder there's so much dissatisfaction."
FLEEING TO PRIVATE SYSTEM
Brazilians who can afford private-sector plans have access
to some of South America's best medical care, but roughly 70
percent of the population relies on the public system.
The government only spends about 4 percent of gross domestic
product on healthcare - compared to more than 7 percent in other
countries that guarantee universal access such as Britain and
Sweden, according to Brazil's Federal Council of Medicine (CFM),
a non-profit group.
Rousseff's government argues the ruling Workers' Party has
throughout 12 years in power made progress from a very low base.
Indeed, CFM data shows government health spending has risen 80
percent on an inflation-adjusted basis since 2003.
In response to e-mailed questions, the health ministry
pointed to new, more efficient procurement procedures and said
federal health spending will rise another 6 percent this year.
Numerous health indicators have improved recently. Brazil's
infant mortality rate has fallen by half since 2000, while life
expectancy at birth has risen from 66 years in 1990 to 75 years
in 2013, according to the World Health Organization.
Nevertheless, in a nationwide poll by Datafolha taken last
June, 87 percent of respondents said they were unsatisfied with
the public system.
Even the private-sector system is not a panacea.
Monica Salim, a clerical worker, said she took a second job
as a tutor to afford a roughly $400-a-month private health plan
for her father, a 74-year-old with prostate problems.
Salim was waiting at a special "tent" set up for people with
dengue symptoms, rubbing glassy eyes typical of the disease.
"There's a solution to these problems in Brazil," she said.
"Never get sick."
($1 = 3.03 reais)
(Editing by Todd Benson and Kieran Murray)