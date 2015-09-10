RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 10 In the wake of losing
its investment grade credit rating, President Dilma Rousseff
said Brazil was on a sure economic path back to growth and was
able to pay its bills, according to an interview published on
Thursday in the Brazilian business daily Valor Economico.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil's credit
rating to junk grade late on Wednesday, citing the mounting
political problems that are driving a government deficit in
Latin America's largest economy.
The downgrade heaps further pressure on Rousseff, who is
battling calls for her impeachment amid single-digit approval
ratings. Brazil has slipped into its deepest recession in a
quarter of a century and the government struggles to limit
spending despite commodities prices falling and a recent
domestic consumption boom screeching to a halt.
In the interview, Rousseff said Brazil "is paying all its
contracts and we have a clear economic strategy... We will
return this country to growth."
The country will achieve a primary budget surplus next year,
Rousseff said, despite having sent Congress a budget bill that
forecasts a primary deficit in 2016.
In the next few weeks, she plans to send Congress measures
to increase taxes and to reduce obligatory government spending.
Together the moves aim to adjust next year's budget by 64
billion reais ($16.5 billion), turning a 0.5 percent deficit
into a 0.7 percent surplus.
S&P had said the budget fiasco, and the tensions within
government it demonstrated, had been a key reason for the
downgrade to the highest junk rating of BB-plus, from BBB-minus.
But Rousseff said the government was putting practicality
first.
"I'm in a Confucian phase," Rousseff told Valor when asked
about the infighting between her orthodox finance minister,
Joaquim Levy, and Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa, who is
regarded as more heterodox. "I am in favor of the middle way and
of harmony."
Rousseff said Levy had her confidence and would not be
leaving the government.
About calls for her own resignation, Rousseff was equally
direct.
"I'm not leaving here, I will not hand in my resignation. I
don't owe anything, I didn't do anything wrong."
($1 = 3.88 Brazilian reais)
