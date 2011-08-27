(corrects estimated EBITDA in 2020 to $30 billion in second paragraph)

CAMPOS DO JORDAO, Brazil Aug 27 Brazil's EBX conglomerate of mining, oil, energy and logistics companies will generate annual operations earnings of $15 billion by the end of 2015, controlling shareholder Eike Batista said on Saturday.

Batista, speaking at a derivatives seminar,said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization -- known as EBITDA -- would reach $30 billion at the end of the decade.

Most of EBX's companies are currently at a pre-operational state.