* Central bank poll shows little changes in Brazil outlook
* Inflation view for this year goes slightly up to 5.68 pct
* 2013 growth, rates forecasts unchanged from previous poll
SAO PAULO, Feb 4 Economists kept their forecasts
for Brazil's consumer inflation, economic growth and interest
rates largely unchanged, a weekly central bank survey showed on
Monday.
The poll of around 100 economists showed little changes to
the outlook of Latin America's largest economy, with the view on
inflation, as measured by the benchmark IPCA consumer price
index, going up to 5.68 percent from 5.67 percent in the prior
week.
The median estimate for economic growth in 2014 was revised
up to 3.70 percent from 3.65 percent previously, while forecasts
for interest rates and inflation for the same year remained
unchanged.
The benchmark IPCA consumer price index is expected to rise
0.85 percent in January, according to the poll. Brazil's
statistics agency IBGE releases the indicator on Thursday.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.67 5.68 5.50 5.50
Exchange rate 2.07 2.05 2.09 2.07
Interest rate 7.25 7.25 8.25 8.25
GDP growth 3.10 3.10 3.65 3.70
Industrial output 3.10 3.17 3.70 3.70