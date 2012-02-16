PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 21
Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO Feb 16 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.57 percent in December from November, the bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
HONG KONG, Feb 21 Asian stocks held ground on Tuesday though Chinese equities surged to a fresh 2-1/2 month high as domestic funds piled into financial counters on expectations the world's second biggest economy may have turned a corner.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Money transfer company TransferWise has launched a new service that allows users to send money internationally through Facebook Inc's chat application, as competition in the digital payments landscape intensifies.