Appliance retailer hhgregg to explore strategic alternatives
Feb 15 Appliance retailer hhgregg Inc said it had hired Stifel Financial Corp to advise it on strategic and financial transactions, as the company struggles with sales declines.
SAO PAULO, March 26 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index, a closely watched proxy for gross domestic product data, fell 0.13 percent in January from December, the bank said on Monday. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
MELBOURNE, Feb 16 The bulk of mortgage debt in Australia is held by higher-income households best able to service it, a top central banker said on Thursday, though there were pockets of stress where those on lower incomes had to take on a lot of debt to buy a home.
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 DBS Group Holdings, Singapore's biggest lender, reported a 9 percent decline in quarterly profit that came in below market expectations, with bad debt charges climbing on woes in the offshore oil services sector.