DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
SAO PAULO May 18 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.35 percent in March from February, the bank said on Friday, in a result which was much weaker than analysts' forecasts.
The median estimate in a Reuters survey of five analysts was for an increase of 0.50 percent in March. Forecasts ranged from a rise of 0.10 percent to a gain of 0.50 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.