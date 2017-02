SAO PAULO, July 12 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.02 percent in May from April in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Thursday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of seven analysts was for a contraction of 0.5 percent in May. Forecasts for the fall ranged from 0.2 percent to 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)