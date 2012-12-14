BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
SAO PAULO Dec 14 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.36 percent in October from September in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Wednesday.
The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 20 analysts was for a rise of 0.20 percent. Forecasts ranged from a drop of 0.10 percent to a rise of 1.0 percent.
