* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
BRASILIA, March 15 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index rose 1.29 percent in January from December in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Friday.
The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 17 analysts was for a rise of 0.90 percent.
The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, manufacturing and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 3.84 percent over the same month a year ago.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes