BRASILIA, March 15 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index rose 1.29 percent in January from December in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Friday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 17 analysts was for a rise of 0.90 percent.

The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, manufacturing and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 3.84 percent over the same month a year ago.