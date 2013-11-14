SAO PAULO Nov 14 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index stood largely unchanged in September from August, with a decline of 0.01 percent in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Thursday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 21 analysts was for an increase of 0.3 percent. The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, rose a non-seasonally adjusted 3.33 percent over the same month a year ago.