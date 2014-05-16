BRASILIA May 16 The Brazilian central bank's
IBC-Br economic activity index dropped 0.11 percent
in March from February in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank
said on Friday.
The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 22 analysts was
for an decline of 0.1 percent. Economic activity growth in
February was revised down to 0.02 percent from a previously
reported 0.24, according to central bank data.
The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and
services sectors, dropped a non-seasonally adjusted 0.09 percent
over the same month a year ago.
