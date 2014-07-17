BRASILIA, July 17 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index dropped 0.18 percent in May from April in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Thursday.

The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 18 analysts was for a 0.5 percent drop.

The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, dropped a non-seasonally adjusted 0.17 percent over the same month a year ago. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)