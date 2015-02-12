BRASILIA Feb 12 The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index dropped 0.55 percent month-on-month in December in seasonally adjusted terms, the bank said on Thursday.

The index showed that the Brazilian economy contracted 0.15 percent in the fourth quarter versus the previous quarter, leading to negative growth of 0.12 percent in all of 2014.

The median estimate for December in a Reuters survey of 21 analysts was for a 0.80 percent drop.

The IBC-Br index is a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors and serves as a proxy for gross domestic product figures released later by the national statistics institute. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; editing by John Stonestreet)