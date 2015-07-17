BRASILIA, July 17 Economic activity in Brazil was practically flat in May from April, central bank data showed on Friday, below market estimates for a slight pick up.

The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index , a gauge of farming, industry and services activity, rose 0.03 percent in May. The indicator was expected to rise 0.2 percent in the month, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)