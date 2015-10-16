BRASILIA Oct 16 A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell at a faster-than-expected pace in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, data showed on Friday.

The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.76 percent in August from the prior month, the bank said. A Reuters survey of 17 analysts forecast a 0.60 percent decline in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)