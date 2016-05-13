BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Interpace Diagnostics announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA May 13 A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell in March for a 15th consecutive month despite an increase in industrial output, central bank data showed on Friday.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index fell 0.36 percent in March from the prior month after seasonal adjustments, the bank said.
A Reuters survey of 18 analysts forecast a 0.10 percent drop in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Priced a private offering of $650 million of senior unsecured notes due 2025
* Freddie Mac prices first offering of kt certificates issued by multifamily aggregation risk transfer trust