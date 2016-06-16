BRASILIA, June 16 A gauge of economic activity in Brazil rose slightly in April, but less than market expectations, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index rose 0.03 percent in April from March after seasonal adjustments, the bank said. A Reuters survey of 18 analysts had forecast a 0.30 percent increase in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)