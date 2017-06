BRASILIA, April 17 Economic activity in Brazil grew in February at the fastest pace since 2010, central bank data showed on Monday, in the strongest sign yet that Latin America's largest economy is close to exiting its worst recession on record.

Economic activity rose 1.31 percent from January after seasonal adjustments, the central bank said, after a revised increase of 0.62 percent in the previous month. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)