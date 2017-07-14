Brazil's May economic activity index surprisingly falls as recovery seesaws

SAO PAULO, July 14 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil fell in May for the second month in three, adding to mixed signals about the emergence of Latin America's largest economy from a long and harsh recession.

The so-called IBC-BR index, a gauge of manufacturing and services activity, fell 0.51 percent from April after seasonal adjustments, the central bank said on Friday. Economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected a median increase of 0.50 percent in the index.