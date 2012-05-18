* March IBC-Br activity index down 0.35 percent, below
forecast
* Brazilian activity hardly picked up in first quarter
* Weak recovery likely to prompt more interest rate cuts
* Government prepares more stimulus to support activity
(Recasts; adds details on possible new stimulus measures)
By Alonso Soto and Tiago Pariz
BRASILIA, May 18 Economic activity in Brazil
fell in March for the third straight month, data showed on
Friday, a surprisingly weak performance that may lead the
central bank to slash its benchmark interest rate to all-time
lows and prompt further stimulus measures from President Dilma
Rousseff.
The central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
, a closely watched proxy for gross domestic product,
contracted 0.35 percent in March from February, the bank said on
Friday. Most analysts had expected activity to rise 0.5 percent.
The weak reading means Brazil's economy has remained
stagnant since nearly falling into recession in the second half
of 2011. In the fourth quarter, the economy expanded just 0.30
percent, a figure that could be easily revised downward when
fresh GDP data are released on June 1.
In addition to more interest rate cuts from the central
bank, Rousseff is likely to announce new stimulus measures next
week to offer cheaper credit to buy construction materials as
well as tax breaks on consumer loans, senior government
officials told Reuters.
Economic activity also contracted in January and February in
what is expected to be a very weak quarter for the economy
despite a barrage of stimulus measures to revive growth.
Concerned with market sentiment after the weak data, one
senior official said the administration forecasts growth of
around 0.4 percent in the first quarter from the fourth quarter,
in line with many analysts' expectations.
"Growth this year will be low, without a doubt. We will see
the effects of the stimulus in the second half of the year and
in 2013," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual
Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "Lower growth will ultimately give
the green light for the central bank to be more aggressive."
Brazil's economy is widely seen growing in full-year 2012
slightly above the meager 2.7 percent posted last year as robust
domestic demand only partially offsets a sluggish industrial
sector. Brazil's GDP grew a staggering 7.5 percent in 2010.
In the first quarter of the year, activity grew only 0.15
percent from the previous quarter, according to Reuters
calculations based on the central bank's data. Activity in
February versus January was revised down to a drop of 0.38
percent from the previously reported 0.23 percent slide.
The struggling recovery effort in the world's No. 6 economy
will likely prompt the central bank to bring its benchmark Selic
interest rate to a record low from the current 9 percent. The
bank, which has already trimmed 350 basis points off its Selic
rate since August, will make its next rate decision on May 30.
Yields on Brazil's interest rates futures <0#DIJ:> fell
across the board on Friday as more investors expected the
central bank to keep the size of its rate cuts at 75 basis
points per meeting.
MORE STIMULUS AHEAD
Earlier this week, Mantega scrapped his initial economic
growth forecast of 4.5 percent for the year and senior officials
now see expansion closer to 3 percent.
The government is also considering slashing the financial
operations tax, or IOF, on consumer credit of over one year to 2
percent from the current 2.5 percent plus a new credit line of
up to 20,000 reais ($10,000) for people to buy construction
material, government sources said.
The officials, who declined to be named, said the government
could also extend tax breaks on some construction materials.
Many of the country's economic woes stem from what is known
as the "Brazil cost" - a mix of high taxes, interest rates,
labor costs and infrastructure bottlenecks that strangle
businesses facing stiff competition abroad.
Even as manufacturers struggle, domestic demand remains
surprisingly strong as Brazilians continue to spend on
foreign-made clothes and home appliances.
A worsening debt crisis in Europe also poses a challenge for
Brazil as international credit lines dry up and global demand
for local products falls.
Rousseff, a career economist, is sticking to fiscal
austerity to allow the central bank to continue easing monetary
policy. She is also pressing private-sector banks to slash rates
in tandem with the central bank's falling benchmark rate.
The stimulus will likely pay off in the second half of the
year but will not be enough to bring back the high growth rates
that made Brazil one of the world's most dynamic economies.
Rousseff, who enjoys record-high popularity since she took
office in January 2011, may face years of mediocre growth ahead
as the former star of the BRICS group of major emerging
economies quickly loses its shine. The grouping also includes
China, Russia, India and South Africa.
($1=2.0081 Brazilian reais)
(For the central bank IBC-Br statement, please go to URL:
here
)
(Additional reporting by Luciana Otoni, Tiago Pariz and Ana
Flor; Editing by James Dalgleish, Gary Crosse)