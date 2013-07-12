* IBC-Br falls 1.40 pct, more than expected

* Brazil's pace of economic recovery remains uneven

BRASILIA, July 12 Economic activity in Brazil fell sharply in May versus the previous month, central bank data showed on Friday, suggesting a an uneven pace of recovery in the second quarter as Latin America's largest economy struggles to regain its footing.

The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index fell 1.40 percent in May from April in seasonally adjusted terms. The median estimate in a Reuters survey of 17 analysts was for a decrease of 0.90 percent.

The index, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors, rose an upwardly revised 0.96 percent in April versus March.

The Brazilian economy is struggling to fully recover after two years of sluggish economic growth despite non-stop government stimulus to foster activity in the commodity powerhouse.

Brazilian industries produced less and retail sales stagnated in May as high inflation dented business and consumer confidence in the South American nation.

The country's gross domestic product grew only 0.6 percent in the first quarter from the previous one, surprising both private economists and government officials who were expecting a stronger rebound after a slew of stimulus measures.

Since then many private economists have cut their average 2013 growth forecasts to around 2 percent -- well bellow the near 4 percent per year posted in the last decade.

The IBC-Br index rose a non-seasonally adjusted 2.28 percent over the same month a year ago.