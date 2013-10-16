* IBC-Br index up 0.08 pct from July vs 0.2 pct forecast
* Retail jumps, strong Sept jobs support fragile economy
BRASILIA Oct 16 Economic activity in Brazil
barely increased in August from July despite a surprise jump in
retail sales, suggesting the overall economy likely struggled to
expand in the third quarter.
The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index
rose a seasonally adjusted 0.08 percent in August
from July, the bank said on Wednesday, missing the median
analysts' estimate of 0.2 percent growth in a Reuters survey.
"With this outcome... we are maintaining for now our
expectation of a slight retraction at the margin of the
Brazilian economy in the third quarter," Brazilian bank Bradesco
said in a note to clients.
Still, an unexpected surge in formal job creation in
September, reported separately on Wednesday, suggested a rebound
in consumer spending may continue to support Latin America's
largest economy in the second half.
After accelerating in the second quarter, the Brazilian
economy is struggling to maintain steady growth as persistent
high inflation hurts industrial competitiveness and keeps
investors on edge.
President Dilma Rousseff has blamed much of the economic
woes on global headwinds such as slower growth in China and
swings in the local exchange rate.
Private economists point to supply bottlenecks such as a
faulty infrastructure and high taxes as some of the main reasons
behind a stretch of mediocre growth, now in its third year.
Deteriorating business confidence has dragged on employment
opportunities this year, with growth of payroll jobs running
behind that of 2012, despite tax cuts and other industrial
stimulus.
In September, however, Brazil's economy added a net 211,068
payroll jobs, the labor ministry said on Wednesday,
up from 150,334 a year earlier, and well ahead of the 148,000
jobs estimated in a Reuters poll of economists.
It was the strongest job growth of the year, suggesting a
robust labor market may keep household income healthy in the
year-end period crucial for retailers and support a fragile
recovery.
Retail sales jumped unexpectedly in July and August as
consumer confidence rebounded and inflation cooled at
supermarkets, which encouraged Brazilians to shop.
The central bank's economic index, a gauge of activity in
the farming, industry and services sectors, rose a
non-seasonally adjusted 1.32 percent over the same month a year
ago.
The bank revised its seasonally adjusted July versus June
result to a decline of 0.34 percent from a drop of 0.33 percent.